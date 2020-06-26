2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Location! Location! Location! Best location in town! Spacious! - Very close to State Beach! Two bedrooms and two bathrooms single level condo in Southwest San Clemente. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Extra large master bedroom has ample amounts of closet space. Guest bathroom has a shower and extra linen cabinets for additional storage. Main living area opens up to a good size deck for a nice ocean breeze. Washer and dryer hook ups inside. HOA has a common patio area with two BBQ's, Spa and a Sauna. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.



$2,350 Monthly Rent

$2,450 Security Deposit

1 Year Lease



(RLNE3511579)