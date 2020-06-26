All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18

2490 S Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2490 S Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Location! Location! Location! Best location in town! Spacious! - Very close to State Beach! Two bedrooms and two bathrooms single level condo in Southwest San Clemente. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Extra large master bedroom has ample amounts of closet space. Guest bathroom has a shower and extra linen cabinets for additional storage. Main living area opens up to a good size deck for a nice ocean breeze. Washer and dryer hook ups inside. HOA has a common patio area with two BBQ's, Spa and a Sauna. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.

$2,350 Monthly Rent
$2,450 Security Deposit
1 Year Lease

(RLNE3511579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have any available units?
2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have?
Some of 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 pet-friendly?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 offer parking?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 does not offer parking.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have a pool?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 does not have a pool.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have accessible units?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 SOUTH OLA VISTA - UNIT #18 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College