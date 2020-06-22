All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 245 W Marquita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
245 W Marquita
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:35 PM

245 W Marquita

245 West Marquita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

245 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful White Water View Beach House Located just Steps to the Sand!! Situated all on one level, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath condominium features Hardwood Floors, granite counters, chef's kitchen with top of the line stainless steal appliances, "La Cantina" style folding doors which provide for ultimate indoor/outdoor entertaining, open floorplan, Air Conditioning, Elevator to your front door from garage, which features 2 parking spaces and large private storage. This gorgeous home is ideally located steps to Linda Lane Beach, Beach Front Walking Trail and just short walk to Pier, Restaurants and Downtown Shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 W Marquita have any available units?
245 W Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 245 W Marquita have?
Some of 245 W Marquita's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 W Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
245 W Marquita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W Marquita pet-friendly?
No, 245 W Marquita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 245 W Marquita offer parking?
Yes, 245 W Marquita does offer parking.
Does 245 W Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W Marquita have a pool?
No, 245 W Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 245 W Marquita have accessible units?
Yes, 245 W Marquita has accessible units.
Does 245 W Marquita have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W Marquita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 W Marquita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 W Marquita has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College