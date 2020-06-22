245 W Marquita

Amenities

Beautiful White Water View Beach House Located just Steps to the Sand!! Situated all on one level, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath condominium features Hardwood Floors, granite counters, chef's kitchen with top of the line stainless steal appliances, "La Cantina" style folding doors which provide for ultimate indoor/outdoor entertaining, open floorplan, Air Conditioning, Elevator to your front door from garage, which features 2 parking spaces and large private storage. This gorgeous home is ideally located steps to Linda Lane Beach, Beach Front Walking Trail and just short walk to Pier, Restaurants and Downtown Shops!