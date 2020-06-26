245 Via Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Upgraded condo showcasing 1,434 sqft with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, backyard, AC and more! 20ft ceilings immediately make a strong impression as you walk into your new home which has plenty of natural light. Gorgeous stone floors are found throughout the downstairs portion of the home. A stone fireplace warms up your living room which also has a sliding glass door to your private backyard. The kitchen features white tile countertops, plenty of cabinetry plus a GE gas stove and microwave, KitchenAid dishwasher, Samsung Stainless Steel French Door fridge with water line & ice maker. Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry area with Samsung washer and dryer included. The stairway and upstairs hallway are adorned with travertine floors. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two mirrored closets and a private balcony facing a hill with tree views. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks, a travertine shower and a separate toilet room. The guest bedroom features a spacious walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan and an ensuite full bathroom. Enjoy the SoCal weather in your own private backyard with no neighbors looking in and a private hillside view. HOA features include an ocean view pool, spa and more. Nearby amenities include hiking trails, the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park and a Lifetime Fitness coming in 2019.