San Clemente, CA
245 Via Presa
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

245 Via Presa

245 via Presa · No Longer Available
Location

245 via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded condo showcasing 1,434 sqft with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, backyard, AC and more! 20ft ceilings immediately make a strong impression as you walk into your new home which has plenty of natural light. Gorgeous stone floors are found throughout the downstairs portion of the home. A stone fireplace warms up your living room which also has a sliding glass door to your private backyard. The kitchen features white tile countertops, plenty of cabinetry plus a GE gas stove and microwave, KitchenAid dishwasher, Samsung Stainless Steel French Door fridge with water line & ice maker. Downstairs is a half bath for guests as well as a laundry area with Samsung washer and dryer included. The stairway and upstairs hallway are adorned with travertine floors. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two mirrored closets and a private balcony facing a hill with tree views. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks, a travertine shower and a separate toilet room. The guest bedroom features a spacious walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan and an ensuite full bathroom. Enjoy the SoCal weather in your own private backyard with no neighbors looking in and a private hillside view. HOA features include an ocean view pool, spa and more. Nearby amenities include hiking trails, the Rancho San Clemente Sports Park and a Lifetime Fitness coming in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Via Presa have any available units?
245 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 245 Via Presa have?
Some of 245 Via Presa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
245 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 245 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 245 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 245 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 245 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Via Presa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 245 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 245 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 245 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 Via Presa has units with air conditioning.
