Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

2434 Calle Aquamarina

2434 Calle Aquamarina · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Calle Aquamarina, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean view home in guard gated community of Marblehead in the heart of San Clemente. Close to freeways, shopping, and restaurants! This home boasts beautiful ocean views from both the first and second floors. Large open floor plan that is light and bright complete with a lush backyard and 3 car garage.With a beautiful backyard for entertaining.The home can come with the furnishings or not.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have any available units?
2434 Calle Aquamarina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have?
Some of 2434 Calle Aquamarina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Calle Aquamarina currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Calle Aquamarina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Calle Aquamarina pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Calle Aquamarina is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Calle Aquamarina offers parking.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Calle Aquamarina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have a pool?
No, 2434 Calle Aquamarina does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have accessible units?
No, 2434 Calle Aquamarina does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Calle Aquamarina has units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Calle Aquamarina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2434 Calle Aquamarina has units with air conditioning.

