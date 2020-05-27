236 W ESCALONES

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location Location Location! Only 9 doors away from the beach and a quick walk to the San Clemente Pier. Rear unit of 4 plex building and is very private and quiet. Completely remodeled 2 YEARS ago with new kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, lighting, neutral paint, trim, appliances. Town home floor plan with both bedrooms upstairs, one balcony in front, one extra large and private one in the back of unit. Full size one car garage plus additional parking in driveway. Storage in garage and laundry facility in back ( Coin operated ) . GET IN BEFORE SUMMER this will not last the LOCATION is great and Unit is totally upgraded. ( Small Dogs OK ) Location Location Location!