236 W ESCALONES
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

236 W ESCALONES

236 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

236 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location Location Location! Only 9 doors away from the beach and a quick walk to the San Clemente Pier. Rear unit of 4 plex building and is very private and quiet. Completely remodeled 2 YEARS ago with new kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, lighting, neutral paint, trim, appliances. Town home floor plan with both bedrooms upstairs, one balcony in front, one extra large and private one in the back of unit. Full size one car garage plus additional parking in driveway. Storage in garage and laundry facility in back ( Coin operated ) . GET IN BEFORE SUMMER this will not last the LOCATION is great and Unit is totally upgraded. ( Small Dogs OK ) Location Location Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 W ESCALONES have any available units?
236 W ESCALONES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 236 W ESCALONES have?
Some of 236 W ESCALONES's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 W ESCALONES currently offering any rent specials?
236 W ESCALONES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 W ESCALONES pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 W ESCALONES is pet friendly.
Does 236 W ESCALONES offer parking?
Yes, 236 W ESCALONES offers parking.
Does 236 W ESCALONES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 W ESCALONES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 W ESCALONES have a pool?
No, 236 W ESCALONES does not have a pool.
Does 236 W ESCALONES have accessible units?
No, 236 W ESCALONES does not have accessible units.
Does 236 W ESCALONES have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 W ESCALONES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 W ESCALONES have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 W ESCALONES does not have units with air conditioning.
