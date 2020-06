Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener. 2 blocks from beach in great neighborhood. Walk to Loma Lane Park and San Clemente Pier. Kitchen has bright and cheerful paint throughout and laundry in the garage. Don't miss this one. Pet friendly under 25 lbs.



(RLNE2252246)