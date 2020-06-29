2231 Avenida Platanar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 4 bedroom home features high vaulted ceilings with a large skylight, bringing in an abundance of natural light! Main level features spacious living room, formal dining room, family room with dining nook, and large kitchen with counter top for seating. Main level also has a full bathroom and bedroom, and laundry room. Three sliding glass doors open to a large private backyard with ocean views, in ground jacuzzi, and grass area. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms including a master suite that features a walk-in closet, large upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The master also has a large attached deck with panoramic ocean views and a spiral staircase that goes down to the backyard! This home has a 2-car garage and includes all major appliances, gardener, and HOA dues. Highland Light Estates is a very desirable gated neighborhood and is close distance to schools, Outlet mall, freeway entrance, and beaches!!