Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2231 Avenida Platanar

2231 Avenida Platanar · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Avenida Platanar, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom home features high vaulted ceilings with a large skylight, bringing in an abundance of natural light! Main level features spacious living room, formal dining room, family room with dining nook, and large kitchen with counter top for seating. Main level also has a full bathroom and bedroom, and laundry room. Three sliding glass doors open to a large private backyard with ocean views, in ground jacuzzi, and grass area. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms including a master suite that features a walk-in closet, large upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The master also has a large attached deck with panoramic ocean views and a spiral staircase that goes down to the backyard! This home has a 2-car garage and includes all major appliances, gardener, and HOA dues. Highland Light Estates is a very desirable gated neighborhood and is close distance to schools, Outlet mall, freeway entrance, and beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have any available units?
2231 Avenida Platanar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2231 Avenida Platanar have?
Some of 2231 Avenida Platanar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Avenida Platanar currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Avenida Platanar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Avenida Platanar pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Avenida Platanar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Avenida Platanar offers parking.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Avenida Platanar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have a pool?
No, 2231 Avenida Platanar does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have accessible units?
No, 2231 Avenida Platanar does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Avenida Platanar has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 Avenida Platanar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 Avenida Platanar does not have units with air conditioning.
