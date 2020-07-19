221 Via Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious townhome in desirable Vilamoura. Extra large loft adds great flexible space. Lofty cathedral ceilings throughout including the bedrooms and lots of windows for a very airy, light-filled space. Fireplaces in living room & master bedroom. Newly painted, partial new flooring & new carpeting. Private side & back patio. Gorgeous association resort-style pool is right across the street with nice ocean & hillside views. Peek ocean view from the master bedroom too. Just up the hill from Lobo Elementary School, and minutes to shopping & dining as well as nearby San Clemente High School. Short drive to North Beach or downtown. Easy access to 5 freeway. Two car garage is attached with direct access. (No refrigerator or washer/dryer. No pets and no smoking please.) Contact agent, Judy Hart Perrault, JHPerrault@GMail.com or (949) 525-0502 for more details and showings.