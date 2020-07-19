221 Via Presa

Amenities
Spacious townhome in desirable Vilamoura. Extra large loft adds great flexible space. Lofty cathedral ceilings throughout including the bedrooms and lots of windows for a very airy, light-filled space. Fireplaces in living room & master bedroom. Newly painted, partial new flooring & new carpeting. Private side & back patio. Gorgeous association resort-style pool is right across the street with nice ocean & hillside views. Peek ocean view from the master bedroom too. Just up the hill from Lobo Elementary School, and minutes to shopping & dining as well as nearby San Clemente High School. Short drive to North Beach or downtown. Easy access to 5 freeway. Two car garage is attached with direct access. (No refrigerator or washer/dryer. No pets and no smoking please.) Contact agent, Judy Hart Perrault, JHPerrault@GMail.com or (949) 525-0502 for more details and showings.