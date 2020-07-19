All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 221 Via Presa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
221 Via Presa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Via Presa

221 via Presa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

221 via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious townhome in desirable Vilamoura. Extra large loft adds great flexible space. Lofty cathedral ceilings throughout including the bedrooms and lots of windows for a very airy, light-filled space. Fireplaces in living room & master bedroom. Newly painted, partial new flooring & new carpeting. Private side & back patio. Gorgeous association resort-style pool is right across the street with nice ocean & hillside views. Peek ocean view from the master bedroom too. Just up the hill from Lobo Elementary School, and minutes to shopping & dining as well as nearby San Clemente High School. Short drive to North Beach or downtown. Easy access to 5 freeway. Two car garage is attached with direct access. (No refrigerator or washer/dryer. No pets and no smoking please.) Contact agent, Judy Hart Perrault, JHPerrault@GMail.com or (949) 525-0502 for more details and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Via Presa have any available units?
221 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 221 Via Presa have?
Some of 221 Via Presa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
221 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 221 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 221 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 221 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 221 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Via Presa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 221 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 221 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 221 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Via Presa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego