Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

219 W. Avenida Palizada - #B Available 08/05/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house! - Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house is very nice inside. This unit is about 900 sq. ft. with no common walls. There are two garages between units. Newer tile flooring throughout and tile shower. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Double pane windows. There is a large one car garage for storage and laundry hook-ups. There is a fenced backyard. Walking distance to all the downtown shopping, Dining and all the beaches San Clemente is known for.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913902)