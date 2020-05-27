216 Via Murcia

Amenities

**ONE-OF-A-KIND CORNER LOT IN THE SEA SUMMIT AQUA COMMUNITY.** This is one of the only fully free standing homes w/ an exclusive PRIVATE driveway! Check the Virtual Tour, Aerial Photos, & Video. Built in 2016, this Model Five Home has a RARE side gate & extra wide patio. The lot includes a large landscaped front yard maintained by the HOA, no street parking next to the home & a low traffic location. There are plentiful parking areas close by the home. Some upgrades include: high-end appliances, flooring (only carpet is in downstairs bedrm), tile work, cabinetry, faucets, door handles, pulls, plantation shutters, custom window treatments, & an epoxy garage floor. This home is in TURNKEY condition! Downstairs: covered front patio, great room w/ fireplace, exquisite chandeliers & hardware, WOLF kitchen appliances with SUB-ZERO refrigerator, downstairs bedrm & bath w/easy access shower, wrap-around downstairs pantry. Upstairs: Master Retreat including a bedrm, bonus rm, walk-in closet, sumptuous large bathrm, 2nd bedrm w/balcony & private bath. Resort-like comm. center w/sweeping ocean views, huge pool & spa w/cabanas, fire pits, BBQs, water features, state-of-the-art gym, upstairs open-air seating lounge, outside showers, & HUGE clubhouse w/large counter & separate kitchen. Located right off I-5 freeway, this home is close to everything! Nearby are the SC Outlets, Canyon View Park, 4 miles of Sea Summit walking trails, North Beach train station & trail, sports park, & more!