Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
214 Avenida Aragon
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 Avenida Aragon
214 Avenida Aragon
·
No Longer Available
Location
214 Avenida Aragon, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable upper unit two bedroom apartment available! Must see this newly remodeled unit located in beautiful San Clemente. Conveniently located next to park, church, beach and school!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have any available units?
214 Avenida Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
Is 214 Avenida Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
214 Avenida Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Avenida Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 214 Avenida Aragon offers parking.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have a pool?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have accessible units?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Avenida Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Avenida Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
