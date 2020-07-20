213 Calle Sonora

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit game room parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular Ocean Views!!! Single Level Completely Upgraded Gated Courtyard Entry with stone pavers is very Tranquil with a large Sit-Down area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Gourmet Kitchen With Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, A Large livingroom Room With Custom Fireplace, Large wood crafted Game room with pool table, Master Suite Offers Ocean Views with Spa Tub and High Ceilings. The entire house has handcrafted Hardwood Flooring. Back Patio offers BBQ and Fire Pit. Very Desirable Location in San Clemente Central. Furnished or Unfurnished Lease, Can be short term lease.