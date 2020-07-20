All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

213 Calle Sonora

213 Calle Sonora · No Longer Available
Location

213 Calle Sonora, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular Ocean Views!!! Single Level Completely Upgraded Gated Courtyard Entry with stone pavers is very Tranquil with a large Sit-Down area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Gourmet Kitchen With Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, A Large livingroom Room With Custom Fireplace, Large wood crafted Game room with pool table, Master Suite Offers Ocean Views with Spa Tub and High Ceilings. The entire house has handcrafted Hardwood Flooring. Back Patio offers BBQ and Fire Pit. Very Desirable Location in San Clemente Central. Furnished or Unfurnished Lease, Can be short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Calle Sonora have any available units?
213 Calle Sonora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 213 Calle Sonora have?
Some of 213 Calle Sonora's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Calle Sonora currently offering any rent specials?
213 Calle Sonora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Calle Sonora pet-friendly?
No, 213 Calle Sonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 213 Calle Sonora offer parking?
Yes, 213 Calle Sonora offers parking.
Does 213 Calle Sonora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Calle Sonora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Calle Sonora have a pool?
No, 213 Calle Sonora does not have a pool.
Does 213 Calle Sonora have accessible units?
No, 213 Calle Sonora does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Calle Sonora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Calle Sonora has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Calle Sonora have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Calle Sonora does not have units with air conditioning.
