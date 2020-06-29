212 S Calle Seville

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

FURNISHED, private Apartment studio #A. The home has been freshly renovated and painted. Features include a Full kitchen, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave. All utensils and bedding are included. All utililties are paid. The home offers Cox high speed Internet only. Living room with a combination couch/Queen-size Futon bed. Small dining nook area. Large, private patio with a fenced yard area surrounds the home. There is an enclosed side gate area for a small pet. Stackable, Washer/dryer located outside the kitchen. NO GARAGE, ON-STREET PARKING ONLY. Please submit on Pets. It's a short walk to the Pier, beaches, central downtown restaurants, and public transportation. Call Listing Agent to confirm Short-Term rental availability for

July 1-July 31. You will enjoy your Summer holiday, close to the beach in this quaint Studio unit.