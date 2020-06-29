All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 212 S Calle Seville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
212 S Calle Seville
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

212 S Calle Seville

212 South Calle Seville · (949) 637-6854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

212 South Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
FURNISHED, private Apartment studio #A. The home has been freshly renovated and painted. Features include a Full kitchen, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave. All utensils and bedding are included. All utililties are paid. The home offers Cox high speed Internet only. Living room with a combination couch/Queen-size Futon bed. Small dining nook area. Large, private patio with a fenced yard area surrounds the home. There is an enclosed side gate area for a small pet. Stackable, Washer/dryer located outside the kitchen. NO GARAGE, ON-STREET PARKING ONLY. Please submit on Pets. It's a short walk to the Pier, beaches, central downtown restaurants, and public transportation. Call Listing Agent to confirm Short-Term rental availability for
July 1-July 31. You will enjoy your Summer holiday, close to the beach in this quaint Studio unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Calle Seville have any available units?
212 S Calle Seville has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 S Calle Seville have?
Some of 212 S Calle Seville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Calle Seville currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Calle Seville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Calle Seville pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 S Calle Seville is pet friendly.
Does 212 S Calle Seville offer parking?
No, 212 S Calle Seville does not offer parking.
Does 212 S Calle Seville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S Calle Seville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Calle Seville have a pool?
No, 212 S Calle Seville does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Calle Seville have accessible units?
No, 212 S Calle Seville does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Calle Seville have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Calle Seville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Calle Seville have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 S Calle Seville does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 212 S Calle Seville?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity