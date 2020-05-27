All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2107 Calle Ola Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2107 Calle Ola Verde
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:58 AM

2107 Calle Ola Verde

2107 Calle Ola Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2107 Calle Ola Verde, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Sit back and relax in front of this beautiful ocean view condo situated in Faire Harbor Community of Marblehead. This 2 bedroom 2 bath, upper, single story unit has been completely remodeled. With an amazing Chefs kitchen that has an open concept, granite counters, stainless appliances, and white kitchen cabinets. The light and bright living room has outstanding ocean views and custom fireplace. Master suite has more breathtaking views and a spa like master bath. Recessed lighting, 2 Car garage, custom tile flooring. The association pool and sand volleyball court is right around the corner and the location is close to San Clemente Outlets and the beach. This is a Dream Rental!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have any available units?
2107 Calle Ola Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have?
Some of 2107 Calle Ola Verde's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Calle Ola Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Calle Ola Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Calle Ola Verde pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Calle Ola Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Calle Ola Verde offers parking.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Calle Ola Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have a pool?
Yes, 2107 Calle Ola Verde has a pool.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have accessible units?
No, 2107 Calle Ola Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Calle Ola Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Calle Ola Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Calle Ola Verde does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College