2107 Calle Ola Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Sit back and relax in front of this beautiful ocean view condo situated in Faire Harbor Community of Marblehead. This 2 bedroom 2 bath, upper, single story unit has been completely remodeled. With an amazing Chefs kitchen that has an open concept, granite counters, stainless appliances, and white kitchen cabinets. The light and bright living room has outstanding ocean views and custom fireplace. Master suite has more breathtaking views and a spa like master bath. Recessed lighting, 2 Car garage, custom tile flooring. The association pool and sand volleyball court is right around the corner and the location is close to San Clemente Outlets and the beach. This is a Dream Rental!!!