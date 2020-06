Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Perched on the hill high above San Clemente sits this gorgeous panoramic view condo. Oversized huge bedrooms, a panoramic view deck as well as a panoramic backyard and patio area are featured in this quiet and serene property. Upgraded throughout with wood flooring, granite and top of the line finished. Easily accessible and conveniently located close to the heart of San Clemente. Available December 11.