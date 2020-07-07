204 W. Mariposa.

Amenities

Awesome Spacious Upper Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath just a block to Beach! - Location! Location! Awesome upper level two bedroom two bath unit in Central San Clemente just a block to beach access! Bright, Spacious and Clean! Beautifully upgraded with all new windows, new screen door, fresh paint, high baseboards, recessed lighting, new stove, range hood, new bathroom vanities, mirrors,tub,shower,toilets, hardware and much more! Fantastic floorplan! See through kitchen counter into dining area and living room is wonderful for entertaining! Living rooms and bedrooms are spacious and bright! Closets are large for ample storage! Includes 1 car garage plus 1 driveway space. Shared coin operated laundry available on site. Walk to beach, beach trail, parks and downtown San Clemente!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747258)