203 Avenida Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This is the best kept secret in downtown San Clemente. Single level, furnished, one bedroom, short and long term rental, with an outdoor living space like no other. As you enter the private gate you will be able to see the open concept living area this apartment has to offer. A large tropical gardened outdoor patio, a flowing three tiered water fountain, and a patio set with a new Weber grill is a perfect setting for an bbq or a quiet afternoon in the sun. The decor is brand new, just furnished in May of 2019. The living room has a Smart Wifi Tv, a queen pull out sofa sleeper, and a dining room set that sits where the two French doors open to the outdoor patio area. Fully equipped kitchen with, coffee maker, microwave, gas stove, full size refrigerator, and all the kitchenware you may need. The bedroom has a brand new plush queen size bed, large armoire and a full size closet for storage. Owners will provide all the bedding and towels you may need for your stay. Washer and dryer is on site where a code to the garage will be provided. This apartment is available for long and short term stays and there are winter and summer rates. Unit is booked until 8/19/19.