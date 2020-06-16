All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 203 Avenida Rosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
203 Avenida Rosa
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

203 Avenida Rosa

203 Avenida Rosa · (949) 498-9755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

203 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is the best kept secret in downtown San Clemente. Single level, furnished, one bedroom, short and long term rental, with an outdoor living space like no other. As you enter the private gate you will be able to see the open concept living area this apartment has to offer. A large tropical gardened outdoor patio, a flowing three tiered water fountain, and a patio set with a new Weber grill is a perfect setting for an bbq or a quiet afternoon in the sun. The decor is brand new, just furnished in May of 2019. The living room has a Smart Wifi Tv, a queen pull out sofa sleeper, and a dining room set that sits where the two French doors open to the outdoor patio area. Fully equipped kitchen with, coffee maker, microwave, gas stove, full size refrigerator, and all the kitchenware you may need. The bedroom has a brand new plush queen size bed, large armoire and a full size closet for storage. Owners will provide all the bedding and towels you may need for your stay. Washer and dryer is on site where a code to the garage will be provided. This apartment is available for long and short term stays and there are winter and summer rates. Unit is booked until 8/19/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Avenida Rosa have any available units?
203 Avenida Rosa has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Avenida Rosa have?
Some of 203 Avenida Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Avenida Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
203 Avenida Rosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Avenida Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 203 Avenida Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 203 Avenida Rosa does offer parking.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Avenida Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa have a pool?
No, 203 Avenida Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa have accessible units?
No, 203 Avenida Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Avenida Rosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Avenida Rosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Avenida Rosa does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 203 Avenida Rosa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity