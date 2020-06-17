2 Calle Merecida

Amenities

Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega. This professionally decorated designer home has 2 luxurious and comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths complete with linens and bedding. The handsome open concept living room has a beautiful game table, a 65" Smart TV, soft leather furnishings and plenty of seating and room to entertain. The spacious fully equipped cook's kitchen has granite counters with breakfast bar for 4. The adjacent dining room shows off a beautiful picture window. Near the entry is an impressive executive Sports themed office with couch, desk, TV, and printer. Separate inside laundry room, and attached 2 car finished garage. Enjoy California indoor outdoor living with private fenced and furnished patios and sliding glass doors throughout. The community pool and spa are located right next to the golf course to take in the action and views. Only a short drive to the beach, train station, hiking, high-end shopping, chic gourmet restaurants, wineries, and breweries. This home is a gem.