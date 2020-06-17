All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
2 Calle Merecida
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

2 Calle Merecida

2 Calle Merecida · (949) 701-5954
Location

2 Calle Merecida, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega. This professionally decorated designer home has 2 luxurious and comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths complete with linens and bedding. The handsome open concept living room has a beautiful game table, a 65" Smart TV, soft leather furnishings and plenty of seating and room to entertain. The spacious fully equipped cook's kitchen has granite counters with breakfast bar for 4. The adjacent dining room shows off a beautiful picture window. Near the entry is an impressive executive Sports themed office with couch, desk, TV, and printer. Separate inside laundry room, and attached 2 car finished garage. Enjoy California indoor outdoor living with private fenced and furnished patios and sliding glass doors throughout. The community pool and spa are located right next to the golf course to take in the action and views. Only a short drive to the beach, train station, hiking, high-end shopping, chic gourmet restaurants, wineries, and breweries. This home is a gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Calle Merecida have any available units?
2 Calle Merecida has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Calle Merecida have?
Some of 2 Calle Merecida's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Calle Merecida currently offering any rent specials?
2 Calle Merecida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Calle Merecida pet-friendly?
No, 2 Calle Merecida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2 Calle Merecida offer parking?
Yes, 2 Calle Merecida does offer parking.
Does 2 Calle Merecida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Calle Merecida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Calle Merecida have a pool?
Yes, 2 Calle Merecida has a pool.
Does 2 Calle Merecida have accessible units?
No, 2 Calle Merecida does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Calle Merecida have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Calle Merecida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Calle Merecida have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Calle Merecida does not have units with air conditioning.
