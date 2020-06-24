All apartments in San Clemente
1906 Calle De Los Alamos

1906 Calle De Los Alamos · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Calle De Los Alamos, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
volleyball court
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Perched above Lost Winds beach, this extraordinary beach front home redefines coastal luxury living with a thoughtful design that capitalizes on the magnificent views from every vantage point. The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is a perfect luxury beach rental, offering dual master suites with panoramic ocean views and two secondary bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and flexible sleeping configurations. There are multiple courtyards and outdoor spaces including a private Jacuzzi nook, a center Eichler-esque atrium complete with built in fireplace, bbq and an over-sized Evo grill. The ocean front deck is multi-tiered and overlooks San Clemente’s beach trail and the volleyball courts at Lost Winds beach. The great room offers exposed vaulted ceilings with panoramic views from Cottons Point to Dana Point. The chef’s inspired kitchen is fully equipped with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. While offering luxury, the home was designed to accommodate a comfortable beach lifestyle with durable and livable materials such as porcelain tile floors, imported Dekton countertops and washable perennial fabrics. Situated in the coveted neighborhood of Southwest San Clemente, just steps to the beach, walking distance to downtown, 25 mins to John Wayne airport and 1 hour to either LA or San Diego. This rare opportunity is perfect for a family relocating to Orange County, an extended beach vacation or respite from your own similar remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have any available units?
1906 Calle De Los Alamos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have?
Some of 1906 Calle De Los Alamos's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Calle De Los Alamos currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Calle De Los Alamos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Calle De Los Alamos pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos offers parking.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have a pool?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have accessible units?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Calle De Los Alamos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Calle De Los Alamos does not have units with air conditioning.
