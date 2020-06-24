1906 Calle De Los Alamos

Amenities

patio / balcony parking volleyball court fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill volleyball court

Perched above Lost Winds beach, this extraordinary beach front home redefines coastal luxury living with a thoughtful design that capitalizes on the magnificent views from every vantage point. The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is a perfect luxury beach rental, offering dual master suites with panoramic ocean views and two secondary bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and flexible sleeping configurations. There are multiple courtyards and outdoor spaces including a private Jacuzzi nook, a center Eichler-esque atrium complete with built in fireplace, bbq and an over-sized Evo grill. The ocean front deck is multi-tiered and overlooks San Clemente’s beach trail and the volleyball courts at Lost Winds beach. The great room offers exposed vaulted ceilings with panoramic views from Cottons Point to Dana Point. The chef’s inspired kitchen is fully equipped with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. While offering luxury, the home was designed to accommodate a comfortable beach lifestyle with durable and livable materials such as porcelain tile floors, imported Dekton countertops and washable perennial fabrics. Situated in the coveted neighborhood of Southwest San Clemente, just steps to the beach, walking distance to downtown, 25 mins to John Wayne airport and 1 hour to either LA or San Diego. This rare opportunity is perfect for a family relocating to Orange County, an extended beach vacation or respite from your own similar remodel.