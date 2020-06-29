All apartments in San Clemente
1798 Entrada Paraiso
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1798 Entrada Paraiso

1798 Entrada Paraiso · No Longer Available
Location

1798 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-level easy living 2 bedroom 2 bath 1563 sq. ft. beach cottage! Ocean views from outside Patio. 2 car Attached Garage with Storage Space. 2 Bedroom + a Bonus Room which could be used as office space or another bedroom. Brick fire place in the living room and forced air heat. Wood flooring in kitchen and dining room. Tile in bathrooms. New Carpet in living room, bedrooms and bonus room. Just painted thru out! Laundry hooks up in garage. Very desirable location and street. Close to all the beaches and shopping San Clemente has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have any available units?
1798 Entrada Paraiso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have?
Some of 1798 Entrada Paraiso's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 Entrada Paraiso currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Entrada Paraiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Entrada Paraiso pet-friendly?
No, 1798 Entrada Paraiso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso offer parking?
Yes, 1798 Entrada Paraiso offers parking.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1798 Entrada Paraiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have a pool?
No, 1798 Entrada Paraiso does not have a pool.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have accessible units?
No, 1798 Entrada Paraiso does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1798 Entrada Paraiso has units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Entrada Paraiso have units with air conditioning?
No, 1798 Entrada Paraiso does not have units with air conditioning.
