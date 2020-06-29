1798 Entrada Paraiso

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single-level easy living 2 bedroom 2 bath 1563 sq. ft. beach cottage! Ocean views from outside Patio. 2 car Attached Garage with Storage Space. 2 Bedroom + a Bonus Room which could be used as office space or another bedroom. Brick fire place in the living room and forced air heat. Wood flooring in kitchen and dining room. Tile in bathrooms. New Carpet in living room, bedrooms and bonus room. Just painted thru out! Laundry hooks up in garage. Very desirable location and street. Close to all the beaches and shopping San Clemente has to offer!