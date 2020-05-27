17 Mira Las Olas

Amenities

Very spacious triple wide above the 14th fairway in the 55+ community of Shorecliffs Terrace. This two-bedroom and two-bathroom single level home has just been updated with new flooring, freshly painted, and updated landscaping. It has a very open floorplan with a large living room that is open to the kitchen. Both bedrooms are very spacious and the master closet is a MUST SEE! The enclosed patio is nice and bright and makes a great sitting area or office space. and an extra-large lot with golf course view. There is additional storage available in the outdoor shed! This is a very active senior community with regularly scheduled events at the clubhouse. Access to the pool, spa, sauna, gym and community library is also available.