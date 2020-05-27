166 Avenida Miramar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This unit is on a corner lot and features a large private patio enclosed by a white picket fence. Step into your unit to find a tiled fireplace with built-ins for plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Kitchen has a dining area open to the living room and comes with dishwasher and gas range. Down the hall you will find a spacious bedroom, full bath, and area to put stacked washer and dryer. Tile floors throughout. Walking distance to Del Mar street with shops and dining, and close to the San Clemente Pier and beach!