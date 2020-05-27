All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

166 Avenida Miramar

166 Avenida Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

166 Avenida Miramar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unit is on a corner lot and features a large private patio enclosed by a white picket fence. Step into your unit to find a tiled fireplace with built-ins for plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Kitchen has a dining area open to the living room and comes with dishwasher and gas range. Down the hall you will find a spacious bedroom, full bath, and area to put stacked washer and dryer. Tile floors throughout. Walking distance to Del Mar street with shops and dining, and close to the San Clemente Pier and beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Avenida Miramar have any available units?
166 Avenida Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 166 Avenida Miramar have?
Some of 166 Avenida Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Avenida Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
166 Avenida Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Avenida Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 166 Avenida Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar offer parking?
No, 166 Avenida Miramar does not offer parking.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Avenida Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar have a pool?
No, 166 Avenida Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar have accessible units?
No, 166 Avenida Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Avenida Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Avenida Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Avenida Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
