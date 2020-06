1522 Via Tulipan

Amenities

THE BEST FLOOR PLAN EVER IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - CLOSE TO THE BEST SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND THE FREEWAY - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - KITCHEN HAS AN ISLAND AND IS OPEN TO THE DEN CREATING AN AMAZING LIVING AREA. DEN HAS A FIREPLACE AND A SLIDER TO THE BACK YARD - GROUND FLOOR BEDROOM WITH 3/4 BATH - LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE WITH LARGE UTILITY SINK. UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM IS AMAZING, WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A FIREPLACE, TWO WALK IN CLOSETS & A REGULAR CLOSET. MASTER BATHROOM IS 15 X 20 AND HAS A LARGE TUB AND A SEPARATE SHOWER ALL DONE IN TRAVERTINE AND GRANITE. DUAL SINKS. THE FIREPLACE IS OPEN THRU TO THE BATHROOM. THE SECOND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND IS HUGE. THE THIRD UPSTAIRS BEDROOM IS ABOUT 12X12 AND HAS AN 8X8 STORAGE OFF OF THE REGULAR CLOSET. THE THIRD BATHROOM (FULL BATHROOM) UPSTAIRS JACK AND JILLS FOR THE 2COND AND 3RD BEDROOMS. NICE LOFT AREA BETWEEN THE BEDROOMS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY. DIRECT ACCESS THREE CAR GARAGE WITH PARKING ON THE APRON FOR THREE CARS. SEPARATE HEATING FOR UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. NEW AIR CONDITIONING - NEW WHOLE HOUSE FAN