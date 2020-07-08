145 Avenida Mateo

Amenities

Remodeled Single Family Home in SouthWest San Clemente For Lease. This Modern Home Beach Cottage is in a Wonderful Location in San Clemente. This Home has an Open Floor Plan with Two Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom. The Kitchen Features Bright New Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, New Lighting, New Stainless Steal Appliances and includes the Refrigerator. Freshly Painted Walls and New Wood Flooring throughout the Home. Bedrooms have New Fan Lights. The Bathroom has been Remodeled with New Cabinet, Sink and Toilet. Home is on a Corner Lot with a Large Backyard, Yard Maintenance Include, and Small Storage Area. There is a One Car Small Garage with the Washer and Dryer, that are Included. Located Close to Downtown San Clemente, Freeway Access, San Clemente Pier Bowl, Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Submit on Pets.