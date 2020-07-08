All apartments in San Clemente
145 Avenida Mateo
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

145 Avenida Mateo

145 Avenida Mateo · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

145 Avenida Mateo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Single Family Home in SouthWest San Clemente For Lease. This Modern Home Beach Cottage is in a Wonderful Location in San Clemente. This Home has an Open Floor Plan with Two Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom. The Kitchen Features Bright New Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, New Lighting, New Stainless Steal Appliances and includes the Refrigerator. Freshly Painted Walls and New Wood Flooring throughout the Home. Bedrooms have New Fan Lights. The Bathroom has been Remodeled with New Cabinet, Sink and Toilet. Home is on a Corner Lot with a Large Backyard, Yard Maintenance Include, and Small Storage Area. There is a One Car Small Garage with the Washer and Dryer, that are Included. Located Close to Downtown San Clemente, Freeway Access, San Clemente Pier Bowl, Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Submit on Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Avenida Mateo have any available units?
145 Avenida Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 145 Avenida Mateo have?
Some of 145 Avenida Mateo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Avenida Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
145 Avenida Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Avenida Mateo pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Avenida Mateo is pet friendly.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo offer parking?
Yes, 145 Avenida Mateo offers parking.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Avenida Mateo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo have a pool?
No, 145 Avenida Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo have accessible units?
No, 145 Avenida Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Avenida Mateo has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Avenida Mateo have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Avenida Mateo does not have units with air conditioning.

