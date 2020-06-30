142 W Avenida Cadiz

Amenities

FANTASTIC SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE LOCATION! Located on beautiful Cadiz close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and freeway.

Come home from the beach and shower off the sand in your beautiful outdoor shower! This gorgeous property is finally being offered as a long term lease! Completely re-crafted in 2011, this charming 1,500 sq. ft. beautiful home features an open floor plan, welcoming color palette and inviting outdoor patios. Located close to the ocean in Southwest San Clemente. This ideal location is a just a short way to the beach and the many amenities of San Clemente. This fabulous space is perfect for daily living and entertaining. It has every modern convenience with the charm of a traditional beach house. No cost was spared to create a luxurious coastal home! It boasts 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a spacious outdoor living area; complete with a fire pit and an outdoor shower! The completely livable kitchen has an island, plenty of cabinet space and a cozy built in breakfast nook. The living room has a gas fireplace and is wired for surround sound. You will be very comfortable in all weather with central Air conditioning and heating! There is a driveway and a one car garage. There are too many upgrades to mention! This will not last!