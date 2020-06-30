All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
142 W Avenida Cadiz
142 W Avenida Cadiz

142 West Avenida Cadiz · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

142 West Avenida Cadiz, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
FANTASTIC SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE LOCATION! Located on beautiful Cadiz close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and freeway.
Come home from the beach and shower off the sand in your beautiful outdoor shower! This gorgeous property is finally being offered as a long term lease! Completely re-crafted in 2011, this charming 1,500 sq. ft. beautiful home features an open floor plan, welcoming color palette and inviting outdoor patios. Located close to the ocean in Southwest San Clemente. This ideal location is a just a short way to the beach and the many amenities of San Clemente. This fabulous space is perfect for daily living and entertaining. It has every modern convenience with the charm of a traditional beach house. No cost was spared to create a luxurious coastal home! It boasts 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a spacious outdoor living area; complete with a fire pit and an outdoor shower! The completely livable kitchen has an island, plenty of cabinet space and a cozy built in breakfast nook. The living room has a gas fireplace and is wired for surround sound. You will be very comfortable in all weather with central Air conditioning and heating! There is a driveway and a one car garage. There are too many upgrades to mention! This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have any available units?
142 W Avenida Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have?
Some of 142 W Avenida Cadiz's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W Avenida Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Avenida Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Avenida Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Avenida Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, 142 W Avenida Cadiz offers parking.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W Avenida Cadiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have a pool?
No, 142 W Avenida Cadiz does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 142 W Avenida Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W Avenida Cadiz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W Avenida Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 W Avenida Cadiz has units with air conditioning.

