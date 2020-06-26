142 Calle Redondel

Amenities
Ocean and Catalina Island views are sure to impress you from this updated, custom-built property offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you enter through the double doors you are welcomed by a bright open floor plan that showcases an abundance of natural light. The stunning kitchen is complete with beautiful granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a massive center island with bar seating which will make entertaining a dream. The master bedroom suite is huge and highlights a sweeping ocean view. The dual family rooms offer plenty of space for relaxing and offer a cozy fireplace.