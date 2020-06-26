All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
142 Calle Redondel
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

142 Calle Redondel

142 Calle Redondel · No Longer Available
Location

142 Calle Redondel, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ocean and Catalina Island views are sure to impress you from this updated, custom-built property offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you enter through the double doors you are welcomed by a bright open floor plan that showcases an abundance of natural light. The stunning kitchen is complete with beautiful granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a massive center island with bar seating which will make entertaining a dream. The master bedroom suite is huge and highlights a sweeping ocean view. The dual family rooms offer plenty of space for relaxing and offer a cozy fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Calle Redondel have any available units?
142 Calle Redondel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 142 Calle Redondel have?
Some of 142 Calle Redondel's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Calle Redondel currently offering any rent specials?
142 Calle Redondel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Calle Redondel pet-friendly?
No, 142 Calle Redondel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 142 Calle Redondel offer parking?
No, 142 Calle Redondel does not offer parking.
Does 142 Calle Redondel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Calle Redondel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Calle Redondel have a pool?
No, 142 Calle Redondel does not have a pool.
Does 142 Calle Redondel have accessible units?
No, 142 Calle Redondel does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Calle Redondel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Calle Redondel has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Calle Redondel have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Calle Redondel does not have units with air conditioning.
