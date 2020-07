Amenities

Front unit of a triplex just two blocks from the beach. This recently remodeled apartment has peek-a-boo ocean views and has the largest floor plan in the complex. It also comes with a private enclosed garage and one additional parking space in the driveway. No need to purchase and new appliances. The apartment comes with newer appliances that include a stainless steel refrigerator, large farmhouse sink, and in-unit washer and dryer.