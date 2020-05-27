129 Avenida Sierra

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Tucked away in this small enclave of Bonita Canyon is your next home. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is West of the 5 with easy access to the beach. The home features bamboo flooring down stairs with an open floor plan, cathedral ceiling in the living room leading into dining room then out to the backyard. The living room is graced with lots of natural light and a fireplace. The kitchen has a cool retro vibe with easy to maintain white cabinetry and breakfast bar that leads into the family room. The backyard is low maintenance with hardscape, plants and room for entertaining. Downstairs features a powder room and access to the attached 2 car garage which has high ceilings for additional storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has dual closets and its own bath. The other 2 bedrooms and a bath are also located upstairs. No HOA’s, no Mello Roos. Close to shopping, schools, beach and dining.