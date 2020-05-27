All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 129 Avenida Sierra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
129 Avenida Sierra
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

129 Avenida Sierra

129 Avenida Sierra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

129 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Tucked away in this small enclave of Bonita Canyon is your next home. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is West of the 5 with easy access to the beach. The home features bamboo flooring down stairs with an open floor plan, cathedral ceiling in the living room leading into dining room then out to the backyard. The living room is graced with lots of natural light and a fireplace. The kitchen has a cool retro vibe with easy to maintain white cabinetry and breakfast bar that leads into the family room. The backyard is low maintenance with hardscape, plants and room for entertaining. Downstairs features a powder room and access to the attached 2 car garage which has high ceilings for additional storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has dual closets and its own bath. The other 2 bedrooms and a bath are also located upstairs. No HOA’s, no Mello Roos. Close to shopping, schools, beach and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Avenida Sierra have any available units?
129 Avenida Sierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 129 Avenida Sierra have?
Some of 129 Avenida Sierra's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Avenida Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
129 Avenida Sierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Avenida Sierra pet-friendly?
No, 129 Avenida Sierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra offer parking?
Yes, 129 Avenida Sierra offers parking.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Avenida Sierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra have a pool?
No, 129 Avenida Sierra does not have a pool.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra have accessible units?
No, 129 Avenida Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Avenida Sierra has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Avenida Sierra have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Avenida Sierra does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College