121 La Ronda
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

121 La Ronda

121 La Ronda · No Longer Available
Location

121 La Ronda, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally remodeled 1700 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths duplex is ready to move in. 2 car attached garage has direct access to kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and large stainless-steel sink. New backsplash and recessed lighting. Living room has fireplace and sliders lead to large deck that overlooks the park. There is a ½ bath between living room and dining room. The stairs lead to all 3 bedrooms and hall bath. Washer and dryer hookups are in hallway that leads to master bed and bath. Master has a walk-in closet and wall closet. Sliders lead to deck that looks over park below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 La Ronda have any available units?
121 La Ronda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 121 La Ronda have?
Some of 121 La Ronda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 La Ronda currently offering any rent specials?
121 La Ronda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 La Ronda pet-friendly?
No, 121 La Ronda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 121 La Ronda offer parking?
Yes, 121 La Ronda offers parking.
Does 121 La Ronda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 La Ronda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 La Ronda have a pool?
No, 121 La Ronda does not have a pool.
Does 121 La Ronda have accessible units?
No, 121 La Ronda does not have accessible units.
Does 121 La Ronda have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 La Ronda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 La Ronda have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 La Ronda does not have units with air conditioning.
