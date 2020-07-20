All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1206 Avenida De La Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1206 Avenida De La Estrella
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:36 AM

1206 Avenida De La Estrella

1206 Avenida De La Estrella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1206 Avenida De La Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning panoramic Catalina Island ocean view next to a sprawling park in a quiet section blocks from North Beach, San Clemente. Totally and completely remodeled better than new Mid-Century Modern with NEW Everything. The bright, open, spacious, gourmet granite kitchen will pop your eyes out! Cook, lounge, relax, entertain while staring at Catalina! Quiet neighborhood just blocks to the beach, restaurants, shopping, the new San Clemente Outlet Mall, award winning schools, the Boys and Girls Club. Yet NO freeway or train noise! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large private Scottsdale landscape yard with Zero Maintenance but Total Privacy. Bamboo plank floor. Island seating for 5 plus dining area. Front deck, rear patio (slab off the master) Master En Suite w/European stone bathroom. Large mirrored double hung closets. Brand New Windows, Brand New Roof, Brand New Glass Deck. Large double garage with laundry hook-up. (Washer/Dryer available on request.) No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have any available units?
1206 Avenida De La Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have?
Some of 1206 Avenida De La Estrella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Avenida De La Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Avenida De La Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Avenida De La Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella offers parking.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have a pool?
No, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have accessible units?
No, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Avenida De La Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Avenida De La Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego