1206 Avenida De La Estrella

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Stunning panoramic Catalina Island ocean view next to a sprawling park in a quiet section blocks from North Beach, San Clemente. Totally and completely remodeled better than new Mid-Century Modern with NEW Everything. The bright, open, spacious, gourmet granite kitchen will pop your eyes out! Cook, lounge, relax, entertain while staring at Catalina! Quiet neighborhood just blocks to the beach, restaurants, shopping, the new San Clemente Outlet Mall, award winning schools, the Boys and Girls Club. Yet NO freeway or train noise! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large private Scottsdale landscape yard with Zero Maintenance but Total Privacy. Bamboo plank floor. Island seating for 5 plus dining area. Front deck, rear patio (slab off the master) Master En Suite w/European stone bathroom. Large mirrored double hung closets. Brand New Windows, Brand New Roof, Brand New Glass Deck. Large double garage with laundry hook-up. (Washer/Dryer available on request.) No smoking.