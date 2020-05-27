All apartments in San Clemente
1205 Via Presa

Location

1205 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Light and bright recently renovated dual master town home in the sought after community of Vilamoura! Enter to engineered wood flooring and soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room and a spacious dining room. With an exceptional feeling of space, the living room features a cozy fireplace and built-ins as well as large overhead picture windows allowing in great natural light. Off the living room is a large patio space perfect for relaxing, playing or entertaining. Off the entry is the dining room with a renovated kitchen beyond. Starting with a breakfast counter bar, the kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, recessed lighting, updated cabinets, hardware and fixtures with a large bright window over the sink that looks out to the patio. A guest bath and laundry area are just off the attached 2 car garage and complete the lower level. Upstairs are dual master suites with the larger master at the back of the house with a private deck and an updated dual sink vanity bath. The second master also includes it’s own ensuite bath. Located on a great cul-de-sac with guest parking, in a beautifully kept community and with a great pool complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Via Presa have any available units?
1205 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1205 Via Presa have?
Some of 1205 Via Presa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Via Presa pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Via Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1205 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 1205 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Via Presa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 1205 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 1205 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Via Presa does not have units with air conditioning.
