1205 Via Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Light and bright recently renovated dual master town home in the sought after community of Vilamoura! Enter to engineered wood flooring and soaring vaulted ceilings in the living room and a spacious dining room. With an exceptional feeling of space, the living room features a cozy fireplace and built-ins as well as large overhead picture windows allowing in great natural light. Off the living room is a large patio space perfect for relaxing, playing or entertaining. Off the entry is the dining room with a renovated kitchen beyond. Starting with a breakfast counter bar, the kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, recessed lighting, updated cabinets, hardware and fixtures with a large bright window over the sink that looks out to the patio. A guest bath and laundry area are just off the attached 2 car garage and complete the lower level. Upstairs are dual master suites with the larger master at the back of the house with a private deck and an updated dual sink vanity bath. The second master also includes it’s own ensuite bath. Located on a great cul-de-sac with guest parking, in a beautifully kept community and with a great pool complex.