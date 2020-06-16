115 Calle Del Pacifico

Amenities

Perfectly appointed on a corner lot in what is now known as "Upper Riviera", this mid century stunner with ocean views is a true gem in the heart of Southwest San Clemente. Just a short walk away from local favorite beach, Riviera, this single story residence offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a cozy Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Truly a classic 60's style home, all will love and appreciate the original style, architecture, and materials. Take a golf cart to downtown San Clemente or the SC pier within minutes or walk down to the beach and beach trail via Riviera beach. Easy bike ride to world class surfing at Trestles, San Clemente State Park and Beach, and Concordia Elementary School.