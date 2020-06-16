All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
115 Calle Del Pacifico
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Calle Del Pacifico, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfectly appointed on a corner lot in what is now known as "Upper Riviera", this mid century stunner with ocean views is a true gem in the heart of Southwest San Clemente. Just a short walk away from local favorite beach, Riviera, this single story residence offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a cozy Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Truly a classic 60's style home, all will love and appreciate the original style, architecture, and materials. Take a golf cart to downtown San Clemente or the SC pier within minutes or walk down to the beach and beach trail via Riviera beach. Easy bike ride to world class surfing at Trestles, San Clemente State Park and Beach, and Concordia Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have any available units?
115 Calle Del Pacifico has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 115 Calle Del Pacifico currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calle Del Pacifico isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calle Del Pacifico pet-friendly?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico offer parking?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not offer parking.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have a pool?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not have a pool.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have accessible units?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calle Del Pacifico have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calle Del Pacifico does not have units with air conditioning.
