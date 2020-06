Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

World class rental in a world class location! Newly upgraded condo with new floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, new flooring, and air conditioning. This unit comes fully furnished and ready to move in! LARGE 2 car garage and laundry hookups included. Walk to Calafia State Beach and minutes from world class Trestles Surf Beach. Come see your new home NOW! Available NOW!