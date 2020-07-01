113 AVENIDA PRINCESA

Amenities
HIGHLY DESIRED LOCATION IN SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE - Close to Famous Surf Breaks, Beautiful Beaches and SC Pier! Very Clean, Two Bedroom Single Story Home. Upgraded all throughout with open floor plan! Kitchen is spacious and remodeled with granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and much more. Huge rear deck opens up the backyard overlooking a canyon. Exterior shower on the side of the house to easily hose off after the beach. Front yard is beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain drought tolerant plants. Two car attached garage with washer & dryer stack-able unit inside. Submit on pet. House is partially furnished. 6 month minimum lease. For more info Call Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3#.
$3,800 = Monthly Rent
$3,900 = Security Deposit
6 Month Lease or longer
Partially Furnished
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5248134)