113 AVENIDA PRINCESA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

HIGHLY DESIRED LOCATION IN SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE - Close to Famous Surf Breaks, Beautiful Beaches and SC Pier! Very Clean, Two Bedroom Single Story Home. Upgraded all throughout with open floor plan! Kitchen is spacious and remodeled with granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and much more. Huge rear deck opens up the backyard overlooking a canyon. Exterior shower on the side of the house to easily hose off after the beach. Front yard is beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain drought tolerant plants. Two car attached garage with washer & dryer stack-able unit inside. Submit on pet. House is partially furnished. 6 month minimum lease. For more info Call Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3#.



$3,800 = Monthly Rent

$3,900 = Security Deposit

6 Month Lease or longer

Partially Furnished



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5248134)