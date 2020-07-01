All apartments in San Clemente
Location

113 Avenida Princesa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
HIGHLY DESIRED LOCATION IN SOUTHWEST SAN CLEMENTE - Close to Famous Surf Breaks, Beautiful Beaches and SC Pier! Very Clean, Two Bedroom Single Story Home. Upgraded all throughout with open floor plan! Kitchen is spacious and remodeled with granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and much more. Huge rear deck opens up the backyard overlooking a canyon. Exterior shower on the side of the house to easily hose off after the beach. Front yard is beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain drought tolerant plants. Two car attached garage with washer & dryer stack-able unit inside. Submit on pet. House is partially furnished. 6 month minimum lease. For more info Call Amber Yeilding at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3#.

$3,800 = Monthly Rent
$3,900 = Security Deposit
6 Month Lease or longer
Partially Furnished

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5248134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have any available units?
113 AVENIDA PRINCESA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have?
Some of 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA currently offering any rent specials?
113 AVENIDA PRINCESA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA is pet friendly.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA offer parking?
Yes, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA offers parking.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have a pool?
No, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA does not have a pool.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have accessible units?
No, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA does not have accessible units.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 AVENIDA PRINCESA does not have units with air conditioning.

