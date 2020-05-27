11 Camino Celeste

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom,3 bath, with loft, 2car garage town house located in the coastal city of San Clemente in the wonderful community of Trinidad in Talega . This property offers a bright and open floor plan with an office/bedroom downstairs with plenty of upgrades starting hardwood plank laminate flooring, custom painting, recessed lighting ,dual pane windows, a large family room with a cozy fireplace for those warm evenings, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included and plenty of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will see a formal dining area with plenty of space for your formal dinners. As you walk up stairs you will notice a large comfortable loft with 2 bedrooms and a large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks. don't forget about the backyard for those summer BBQ's with family and friends. You must really see to appreciate. Hurry this property will not last