All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 11 Camino Celeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
11 Camino Celeste
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

11 Camino Celeste

11 Camino Celeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom,3 bath, with loft, 2car garage town house located in the coastal city of San Clemente in the wonderful community of Trinidad in Talega . This property offers a bright and open floor plan with an office/bedroom downstairs with plenty of upgrades starting hardwood plank laminate flooring, custom painting, recessed lighting ,dual pane windows, a large family room with a cozy fireplace for those warm evenings, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included and plenty of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will see a formal dining area with plenty of space for your formal dinners. As you walk up stairs you will notice a large comfortable loft with 2 bedrooms and a large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks. don't forget about the backyard for those summer BBQ's with family and friends. You must really see to appreciate. Hurry this property will not last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Camino Celeste have any available units?
11 Camino Celeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 11 Camino Celeste have?
Some of 11 Camino Celeste's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Camino Celeste currently offering any rent specials?
11 Camino Celeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Camino Celeste pet-friendly?
No, 11 Camino Celeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 11 Camino Celeste offer parking?
Yes, 11 Camino Celeste offers parking.
Does 11 Camino Celeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Camino Celeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Camino Celeste have a pool?
No, 11 Camino Celeste does not have a pool.
Does 11 Camino Celeste have accessible units?
No, 11 Camino Celeste does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Camino Celeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Camino Celeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Camino Celeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Camino Celeste does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College