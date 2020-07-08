107 Boca De La Playa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Location location with pano ocean view... Walk to beach from this charming beach cottage. Enter through large deck that has view of the ocean and is perfect for entertaining. Enter into this great room with huge fire place and beautiful redone real hard wood floors. Kitchen is open to the living room and is totally updated. The master has its own private bath behind a sliding barn door. the 2nd bedroom has a private entrance and the 3 rd bedroom could make a great office or bedroom with a great ocean view. The yard is huge and very private. Pictures do not do the view justice!!!! Its stunning.

This would be a great place for someone who commutes by train you can walk to the station and to down town!!!! Call Jill for showing 949-289-7830