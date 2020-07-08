Location location with pano ocean view... Walk to beach from this charming beach cottage. Enter through large deck that has view of the ocean and is perfect for entertaining. Enter into this great room with huge fire place and beautiful redone real hard wood floors. Kitchen is open to the living room and is totally updated. The master has its own private bath behind a sliding barn door. the 2nd bedroom has a private entrance and the 3 rd bedroom could make a great office or bedroom with a great ocean view. The yard is huge and very private. Pictures do not do the view justice!!!! Its stunning. This would be a great place for someone who commutes by train you can walk to the station and to down town!!!! Call Jill for showing 949-289-7830
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Boca De La Playa have any available units?
107 Boca De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 107 Boca De La Playa have?
Some of 107 Boca De La Playa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Boca De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
107 Boca De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.