Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is located in San Clemente's pier bowl and features ocean views from its large deck. Very light and bright unit with carpet and tile floors. Kitchen is open to the living room and includes all appliances. Bedroom is spacious and has a ceiling fan, as well as one in the living room. 1 parking space is included. Don't miss the chance to live in this popular and desirable spot!