Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Amazing climate here in San Clemente and only 10 minute walk to Calafia State Beach. Check the Surf out and enjoy the view. This apartment is a cozy home with new wood flooring throughout, new furnace, and new stove. With a fireplace, a private backyard and a garage, you will have peace of mind.