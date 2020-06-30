1058 Calle Del Cerro

Amenities

Ocean View Condo. Remodeled New Kitchen just Completed. Two Bedroom with Two Full Bathrooms, 877 Square Feet of Living Space and One Car Garage. Awesome Panoramic Ocean Views from the Living Areas and Patio of this Upstairs Condo with Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floor Plan. New Carpeted Bedrooms, Bathrooms Have New Countertops and Entire Condo has been Freshly Painted Throughout. New Kitchen includes New Refrigerator, New Range, New Microwave, Countertops, Cabinets and Sink. Stacked Washer & Dryer Included. Vista Pacifica Community features Two Pools, Two Hot Tubs, Clubhouse and Laundry. Centrally Located in San Clemente with the Downtown, Beach, Shopping and Restaurants close by.