Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

1058 Calle Del Cerro

1058 Calle Del Cerro · No Longer Available
Location

1058 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ocean View Condo. Remodeled New Kitchen just Completed. Two Bedroom with Two Full Bathrooms, 877 Square Feet of Living Space and One Car Garage. Awesome Panoramic Ocean Views from the Living Areas and Patio of this Upstairs Condo with Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floor Plan. New Carpeted Bedrooms, Bathrooms Have New Countertops and Entire Condo has been Freshly Painted Throughout. New Kitchen includes New Refrigerator, New Range, New Microwave, Countertops, Cabinets and Sink. Stacked Washer & Dryer Included. Vista Pacifica Community features Two Pools, Two Hot Tubs, Clubhouse and Laundry. Centrally Located in San Clemente with the Downtown, Beach, Shopping and Restaurants close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have any available units?
1058 Calle Del Cerro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have?
Some of 1058 Calle Del Cerro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Calle Del Cerro currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Calle Del Cerro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Calle Del Cerro pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Calle Del Cerro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Calle Del Cerro offers parking.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1058 Calle Del Cerro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have a pool?
Yes, 1058 Calle Del Cerro has a pool.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have accessible units?
No, 1058 Calle Del Cerro does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Calle Del Cerro has units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Calle Del Cerro have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Calle Del Cerro does not have units with air conditioning.

