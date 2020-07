Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach house for lease in desirable location near Riviera Beach in Southwest San Clemente! This beach house is situated on a huge lot with a giant backyard on a safe cul de sac that is great for the kids and dogs to run around and play. Short golf cart drive or walk to Riviera, Lasuen or SC State beach.