100 Via Murcia

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

*** RECENT WINNER - 2019 LANDSCAPE BEAUTIFICATION AWARD by the California Landscape Contractors Association - Orange County Chapter *** A rare opportunity, new construction & completely finished inside and out. This move in ready entertainers dream home has all of the bells and whistles. Open concept living makes this the perfect home for entertaining. This gorgeous home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 main floor bedroom and bath). Thousands of dollars in custom upgrades including stunning hardwood floors, baseboards, window coverings, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, Subzero Refrigerator, Kohler stainless steel kitchen sink, large center island and huge walk in pantry, all of the bathrooms have been custom designed with upgraded tile work and counter tops. There is a large, beautifully landscaped patio | Zen garden with custom mosaic tile just off the kitchen which offers easy indoor/outdoor living experience. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, beaches, ocean view hiking trails. The Sea Summit neighborhood offers resort amenities with an Ocean View Pool, Private Cabanas, Spa, Fire-Pits and state-of-the-art Fitness Room at the Resort Style 6,000 sq ft. Clubhouse. This home offers a true coastal living experience.