Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:46 PM

100 Via Murcia

100 Via Murcia · No Longer Available
Location

100 Via Murcia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
*** RECENT WINNER - 2019 LANDSCAPE BEAUTIFICATION AWARD by the California Landscape Contractors Association - Orange County Chapter *** A rare opportunity, new construction & completely finished inside and out. This move in ready entertainers dream home has all of the bells and whistles. Open concept living makes this the perfect home for entertaining. This gorgeous home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 main floor bedroom and bath). Thousands of dollars in custom upgrades including stunning hardwood floors, baseboards, window coverings, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, Subzero Refrigerator, Kohler stainless steel kitchen sink, large center island and huge walk in pantry, all of the bathrooms have been custom designed with upgraded tile work and counter tops. There is a large, beautifully landscaped patio | Zen garden with custom mosaic tile just off the kitchen which offers easy indoor/outdoor living experience. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, beaches, ocean view hiking trails. The Sea Summit neighborhood offers resort amenities with an Ocean View Pool, Private Cabanas, Spa, Fire-Pits and state-of-the-art Fitness Room at the Resort Style 6,000 sq ft. Clubhouse. This home offers a true coastal living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Via Murcia have any available units?
100 Via Murcia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 100 Via Murcia have?
Some of 100 Via Murcia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Via Murcia currently offering any rent specials?
100 Via Murcia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Via Murcia pet-friendly?
No, 100 Via Murcia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 100 Via Murcia offer parking?
Yes, 100 Via Murcia offers parking.
Does 100 Via Murcia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Via Murcia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Via Murcia have a pool?
Yes, 100 Via Murcia has a pool.
Does 100 Via Murcia have accessible units?
No, 100 Via Murcia does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Via Murcia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Via Murcia has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Via Murcia have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Via Murcia does not have units with air conditioning.
