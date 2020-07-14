Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location. Whether you want to spend your day on the water at Lake Greenhaven or the Sacramento River, in the park at Seymour Park or Bear Flag School Park, exploring downtown Sacramento or shopping and dining in some of Sacramento's finest locations, The Davenport puts you in close proximity to the best Sacramento has to offer in a location you'll be proud to call home. With professional management, excellent customer service and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with washers and dryers & central HVAC* you'll understand why The Davenport should be your new apartment home community. Call today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Davenport Apartments in Sacramento.