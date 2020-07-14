The Davenport

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1st pet / $250 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lb weight limit. Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Street. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Other. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.