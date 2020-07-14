All apartments in Sacramento
The Davenport
The Davenport

941 43rd Ave · (916) 634-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA 95831
Greenhaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Davenport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location. Whether you want to spend your day on the water at Lake Greenhaven or the Sacramento River, in the park at Seymour Park or Bear Flag School Park, exploring downtown Sacramento or shopping and dining in some of Sacramento's finest locations, The Davenport puts you in close proximity to the best Sacramento has to offer in a location you'll be proud to call home. With professional management, excellent customer service and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with washers and dryers & central HVAC* you'll understand why The Davenport should be your new apartment home community. Call today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Davenport Apartments in Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1st pet / $250 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lb weight limit. Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Street. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Other. A carport is assigned for each unit at move-in. Guest parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Davenport have any available units?
The Davenport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Davenport have?
Some of The Davenport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Davenport currently offering any rent specials?
The Davenport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Davenport pet-friendly?
Yes, The Davenport is pet friendly.
Does The Davenport offer parking?
Yes, The Davenport offers parking.
Does The Davenport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Davenport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Davenport have a pool?
Yes, The Davenport has a pool.
Does The Davenport have accessible units?
Yes, The Davenport has accessible units.
Does The Davenport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Davenport has units with dishwashers.
