southside park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Southside Park, Sacramento, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:12pm
5 Units Available
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2218 10th St Apt 2
2218 10th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 2 Available 08/10/20 Lovely One Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Sacramento. Close to Southside Park, The Met Sacramento, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
321 U St
321 U Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Downstairs unit with fresh new paint and carpet. 2 spacious rooms and 2 bathrooms. Stack-able laundry units. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
323 U St
323 U St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Downtown Sacramento. A must see property. Street parking only. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Southside Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1021 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1075 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 7 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1191 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 V Street 1A
1430 V Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1A Available 07/15/20 Two Room Studio with full bath - Property Id: 288414 Complete remodel. Galley Kitchen, stove, refri, micro wave, garbage disposal, fan in each room granite counter, new blinds, new windows, HVAC in each room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 I St
1401 I St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
The heart of midtown in the iconic Mansion Flats building, open and bright one bedroom with one bathroom. Open floor plan with a large bedroom, light and spacious living area, tall ceilings, comfortable kitchen.
