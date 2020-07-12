/
natomas creek
155 Apartments for rent in Natomas Creek, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1583 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 Paumanok Way
3301 Paumanok Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1698 sqft
3301 Paumanok Way Available 08/12/20 - (RLNE4011842)
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
5301 East Commerce Way
5301 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1558 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse with a generous 1700 square feet is the perfect place to call home! Conveniently located near the intersection of I5, I80 and Hwy 99, it's easy to get to where you need to go.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5448 Waterville Way
5448 Waterville Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2196 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3442153)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4898 Westlake Parkway
4898 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1686 sqft
4898 Westlake Parkway Available 08/13/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application. If there is a pet, the rent will be increased by $50 per month, per pet. (RLNE5922262)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1429 sqft
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3730 Bayou Way
3730 Bayou Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1917 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747 Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5384 Baccus Wy
5384 Baccus Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1536 sqft
Furnished North Natomas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOME This Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area on North Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 BELFONT CIR
190 Belfont Circle, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2605 sqft
GORGEOUS 4BD/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH NATOMAS! - This is one beautiful home. Great house, great location, and very spacious. Any family would be lucky to call this home. Great sitting area or play room by front door.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3 Batavia Court
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4090 sqft
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835 Bedrooms: 4-6 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 4,090 Garage: 3 Rent: $2,900/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for All Utilities Pets: Small pet negotiable with an extra deposit Appliances: Tenants need their own washer
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
25 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,274
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
