Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

942 35th St

942 35th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

942 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 942 · Avail. now

$1,999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom, plus bonus room Duplex Walking Distance to McKinley Park Call today for a tour!

Spacious 2 bedrooms with office or bonus room. Formal dining room with glass French doors, Built in china hutch and cabinets. Ceiling fans, gas fireplace insert. Full size washer and dryer included. Landscaped courtyard. Vintage features with the use of modern appliances.
Centrally located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools! Two blocks from McKinley Park!

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Radiant heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Porch

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of $75.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 35th St have any available units?
942 35th St has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 35th St have?
Some of 942 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
942 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 942 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 942 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 942 35th St offers parking.
Does 942 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 35th St have a pool?
No, 942 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 942 35th St have accessible units?
No, 942 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 942 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
