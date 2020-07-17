942 35th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking

Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom, plus bonus room Duplex Walking Distance to McKinley Park Call today for a tour!



Spacious 2 bedrooms with office or bonus room. Formal dining room with glass French doors, Built in china hutch and cabinets. Ceiling fans, gas fireplace insert. Full size washer and dryer included. Landscaped courtyard. Vintage features with the use of modern appliances.

Centrally located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools! Two blocks from McKinley Park!



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Radiant heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Fireplace

- Porch



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat fee of $75.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5888033)