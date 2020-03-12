All apartments in Sacramento
7927 Collins Isle Lane
7927 Collins Isle Lane

7927 Collins Isle Lane · (916) 631-1985
Location

7927 Collins Isle Lane, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7927 Collins Isle Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! - Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Greenhaven Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! This 1-level home has 2 bedrooms with a den or office space, large kitchen/living great room concept, attached 2 car garage and large patio area with slider access off the master and living rooms. Tall ceilings, laminate flooring, fireplace with built in entertainment cabinetry. All stainless appliances come with the home and are warrantied by the Home Warranty. Great low maintenance property!

HOA maintains the front yard, tenant is responsible for the low maintenance rear yard.

Resident is responsible for an additional $150.00 monthly toward water, sewer and garbage utilities and agrees to a future $10.00 monthly Air Filter delivery program once initiated.

All JTSPM residents must secure renter's insurance with a minimum $300,00.00 policy and add our company as an additional insured. Typical policy cost is $12.00/month.

Application fees are nonrefundable. Please do not apply if you do not agree with this policy. If you are not selected we will transfer your application to our 90 day waiting list for a future rental that you qualify for and that fits your needs.

All property available now will be shown regularly or via appointment with a submitted online application. "Coming Soon" rentals are shown after an application is submitted online at www.jtspropertymanagement.com. Property availability dates as well as the Showing Calendar, property amenities and online applications are found online on our secure website: www.jtspropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have any available units?
7927 Collins Isle Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have?
Some of 7927 Collins Isle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 Collins Isle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7927 Collins Isle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 Collins Isle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7927 Collins Isle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7927 Collins Isle Lane does offer parking.
Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 Collins Isle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have a pool?
No, 7927 Collins Isle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have accessible units?
No, 7927 Collins Isle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 Collins Isle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7927 Collins Isle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
