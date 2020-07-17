All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7861 Rush River

7861 Rush River Dr
Location

7861 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Single Family Home for Rent - The two bedroom two bath home offers central heat and air comes with refrigerator washer dryer (no repairs to these appliances) Stove, dishwasher, fenced yard with gardener, laundry in garage, two car garage.
For more information like our rental requirements and application process please visit us at www.pacificapros.com - Then call Sherry Luttrell to schedule an appointment.
Cell (916) 813-7368 or Office Direct at (916) 586-7263
Rental requirements:
3X's the amount of rent in household income.
Good to reasonable credit.
At least two years of good rental history - No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 Rush River have any available units?
7861 Rush River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 7861 Rush River have?
Some of 7861 Rush River's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 Rush River currently offering any rent specials?
7861 Rush River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 Rush River pet-friendly?
No, 7861 Rush River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 7861 Rush River offer parking?
Yes, 7861 Rush River offers parking.
Does 7861 Rush River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7861 Rush River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 Rush River have a pool?
No, 7861 Rush River does not have a pool.
Does 7861 Rush River have accessible units?
No, 7861 Rush River does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 Rush River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7861 Rush River has units with dishwashers.
