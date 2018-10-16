Amenities
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823. This property has been iImmaculately remodeled and fresh coat interior and exterior paint with a new HVAC system and dual pane windows throughout..The kitchen features modern appliances, white cabinet/drawers and granite countertop. The bathroom has been remodels with new floorings, granite sink top and white sink cabinet. There is a sliding door entrance to access the spacious backyard from the family room and the master bedroom.
Great location with highway access to HWY 99. All schools near by:
-Edward Kemble Elementary School (0.9 Miles)
-Fern Bacon Middle School (0.8 Miles)
-Luther Burbank High School (0.5 Miles)
*Qualifications:
3 Times The Income Compare To The Rent
No Eviction
No Recent Bankruptcy/Collections
No Pets Allowed
