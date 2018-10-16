All apartments in Sacramento
7342 Mandy Drive

7342 Mandy Drive · (916) 704-7129
Location

7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823
Parkway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7342 Mandy Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823. This property has been iImmaculately remodeled and fresh coat interior and exterior paint with a new HVAC system and dual pane windows throughout..The kitchen features modern appliances, white cabinet/drawers and granite countertop. The bathroom has been remodels with new floorings, granite sink top and white sink cabinet. There is a sliding door entrance to access the spacious backyard from the family room and the master bedroom.

Great location with highway access to HWY 99. All schools near by:

-Edward Kemble Elementary School (0.9 Miles)
-Fern Bacon Middle School (0.8 Miles)
-Luther Burbank High School (0.5 Miles)

*Qualifications:
3 Times The Income Compare To The Rent
No Eviction
No Recent Bankruptcy/Collections

FOR APPLICATIONS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SACRENTALPM.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

