Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823. This property has been iImmaculately remodeled and fresh coat interior and exterior paint with a new HVAC system and dual pane windows throughout..The kitchen features modern appliances, white cabinet/drawers and granite countertop. The bathroom has been remodels with new floorings, granite sink top and white sink cabinet. There is a sliding door entrance to access the spacious backyard from the family room and the master bedroom.



Great location with highway access to HWY 99. All schools near by:



-Edward Kemble Elementary School (0.9 Miles)

-Fern Bacon Middle School (0.8 Miles)

-Luther Burbank High School (0.5 Miles)



*Qualifications:

3 Times The Income Compare To The Rent

No Eviction

No Recent Bankruptcy/Collections



FOR APPLICATIONS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SACRENTALPM.COM



No Pets Allowed



