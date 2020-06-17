All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:57 PM

6504 23rd Street

6504 23rd Street · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
Location

6504 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA 95822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6504 23rd Street · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, Executive Airport, minutes from Elk Grove & downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include Living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, range, dishwasher, disposal, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $70.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5628769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 23rd Street have any available units?
6504 23rd Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 23rd Street have?
Some of 6504 23rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6504 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6504 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 6504 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 6504 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 6504 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6504 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 6504 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
