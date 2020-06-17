6504 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, Executive Airport, minutes from Elk Grove & downtown Sacramento.



Amenities include Living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, range, dishwasher, disposal, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, fenced yard.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $70.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

(RLNE5628769)