5601 El Granero Way

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Home 3Beds 1Bath - Cozy single story 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 2-car garage, approximately 1035 sqft, close to parks and shopping centers. Includes water sewer and garbage (The owner will pay only up to $50.00 per water bill usage, the tenant must cover the difference) Tenant is responsible for all lawn maintenance.



Please drive by the property first and then call Office @9616-428-4963 to schedule an appointment viewing the property. More Info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com ??



Lease terms: 12 months

Pets with owner approval

No Smoking

Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. Credit fees are nonrefundable.

?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.



No Pets Allowed



