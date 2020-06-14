All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:54 AM

5601 El Granero Way

5601 El Granero Way · (916) 428-4963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5601 El Granero Way, Sacramento, CA 95822
Mangan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5601 El Granero Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Home 3Beds 1Bath - Cozy single story 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 2-car garage, approximately 1035 sqft, close to parks and shopping centers. Includes water sewer and garbage (The owner will pay only up to $50.00 per water bill usage, the tenant must cover the difference) Tenant is responsible for all lawn maintenance.

Please drive by the property first and then call Office @9616-428-4963 to schedule an appointment viewing the property. More Info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com ??

Lease terms: 12 months
Pets with owner approval
No Smoking
Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. Credit fees are nonrefundable.
?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1991456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 El Granero Way have any available units?
5601 El Granero Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 El Granero Way have?
Some of 5601 El Granero Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 El Granero Way currently offering any rent specials?
5601 El Granero Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 El Granero Way pet-friendly?
No, 5601 El Granero Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 5601 El Granero Way offer parking?
Yes, 5601 El Granero Way does offer parking.
Does 5601 El Granero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 El Granero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 El Granero Way have a pool?
No, 5601 El Granero Way does not have a pool.
Does 5601 El Granero Way have accessible units?
No, 5601 El Granero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 El Granero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 El Granero Way does not have units with dishwashers.
